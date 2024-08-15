Just one day after a damning report outlined multiple workplace safety violations that contributed to the death of BC Wildfire Service member Devyn Gale, another review is highlighting similar shortfalls that led up to the death of a second firefighter in 2023.

WorkSafeBC says a lack of supervision, “safe work procedures,” training, and pre-use inspections contributed to Ontario firefighter Zak Muise’s demise.

Muise died on July 28, 2023, when his heavy-duty UTV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road in a remote area about 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John. The Waterford, Ont., man was employed by Big Cat Wildfire and was contracted out to fight the nearly 6,000-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze in the province’s northeast — the biggest wildfire in B.C.’s history.

The 2023 Donnie Creek wildfire in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **

Though names have been redacted from the report sent to 1130 NewsRadio, WorkSafe says the UTV driver “turned off the road to avoid oncoming traffic and inadvertently drove off a steep embankment.”

“The UTV’s passenger-side retention netting was damaged and not effective,” the report explains, adding “the firefighter” — Muise — “sustained fatal injuries,” while a supervisor also in the vehicle was injured.

“BCWS did not provide adequate supervision of the operation of UTVs and thus did not ensure the health and safety of the workers performing work at the workplace,” the incident investigation report explains.

“BCWS did not implement any safe work procedures or policies related to the safe operation of UTVs. Had BCWS provided safe work procedures for operating UTVs in the workplace, the procedures likely would have identified the requirement to use seat belts, retention netting, and DOT-approved helmets.”

WorkSafe continues by saying the wildfire service “recognized the need for specific UTV training,” noting had that training been provided, “those workers would have had the knowledge and skills to operate the UTV in a safe manner and would have been aware of the requirements in the manufacturer’s owner’s manual and in the Regulation.”

Additionally, the report says the BCWS didn’t ensure operators conduct pre-use inspections, saying such a review “would have identified the UTV’s broken retention netting clip and the appropriate personal protective equipment required to operate the UTV according to the manufacturer’s instructions.”

Muise died a month after 19-year-old Gale, who was killed by a falling tree while fighting a fire near Revelstoke.

On Wednesday, WorkSafeBC’s report into Gale’s death said proper safety procedures were not followed by the BC Wildfire Service. Factors contributing to Gale’s death reportedly included incomplete assessments, ineffective hazard management, crew members not following safe work procedures, and inadequate supervision.

The report said crews failed to do a proper “dangerous tree assessment” (DTA) for a burning cedar tree in the area.

In a statement to 1130 NewsRadio, Assistant Deputy Minister for the BCWS Rob Rob Schweitzer said the loss of Gale had a “profound impact” on the organization.

“Immediate and specific actions have been taken to enhance safety and training. These include providing customized Danger Tree Awareness training for all BC Wildfire Service staff, increasing Danger Tree Assessor mentorship, and forging stronger partnerships with safety associations to provide training to BC Wildfire Service members,” said Schweitzer.

“We also recognize that there are changes that require long-term solutions. We have adopted changes that include converting Crew Supervisors into year-round positions, enhancing hiring and recruitment, and supporting research partnerships to improve physical and mental health and safety.”

Big Cat Wildfire described Muise as a “vital member” of its team. His family shared that he was someone who was “loved by many.”

-With files from Charles Brockman and The Canadian Press