Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a large house party known as the “Shark Tank” in Caledon.

OPP officers with the Caledon Detachment were called to a house party on Castlederg Sideroad at around midnight on Aug. 11.

They located one person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, the OPP stated that investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a black ski mask, a red fitted hat with white writing, a white t-shirt, black shorts, white socks that went halfway up his shins, and white shoes.

OPP officers are seeking possible video evidence to assist with the investigation captured at the scene between 11 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 12.