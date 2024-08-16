OPP investigating shooting at ‘Shark Tank’ house party

OPP
An OPP officer is seen in this undated image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 16, 2024 8:30 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a large house party known as the “Shark Tank” in Caledon.

OPP officers with the Caledon Detachment were called to a house party on Castlederg Sideroad at around midnight on Aug. 11.

They located one person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, the OPP stated that investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a black ski mask, a red fitted hat with white writing, a white t-shirt, black shorts, white socks that went halfway up his shins, and white shoes.

OPP officers are seeking possible video evidence to assist with the investigation captured at the scene between 11 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

2h ago

Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece
Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they're desperate for answers into his "uncharacteristic" disappearance and are worried for his safety. His family said...

1h ago

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

9h ago

Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead, and others were injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Ridgeway Drive and Odyssey Drive area,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

2h ago

Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece
Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they're desperate for answers into his "uncharacteristic" disappearance and are worried for his safety. His family said...

1h ago

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

9h ago

Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead, and others were injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Ridgeway Drive and Odyssey Drive area,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting involving South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil. Nick Westoll has more from the scene.

6h ago

2:18
On the record with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil
On the record with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil about the group playing the Rogers Centre and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Blue Jays game.

13h ago

2:17
Protests sweep India over assault and murder of female doctor
Protests sweep India over assault and murder of female doctor

Protests are escalating across India after a young female doctor was raped and murdered. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for justice and systemic change.

13h ago

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

22h ago

3:00
Canada's response to mpox being declared global health emergency
Canada's response to mpox being declared global health emergency

The current risk of mpox in this country remains low, but experts say Canada needs to do its part to help stem the outbreak in Africa. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.
More Videos