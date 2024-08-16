Canadian father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy to co-host the Emmys

Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy appear at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019
FILE - Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy appear at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted August 16, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 11:27 am.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will make history at the Emmy Awards next month as the first ever father and son co-hosts.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego in a statement Friday.

The Levys cleaned up at the 2020 Emmys — the year the winners appeared remotely due to the pandemic — thanks to their hit series “Schitt’s Creek.” Eugene Levy won for outstanding comedy actor and Dan Levy won for best supporting comedy actor. Dan Levy also picked up wins for writing and directing, while both won the outstanding comedy series trophy as executive producers.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

Related:

The Levys will be the first-ever father-son hosts at the Emmys and the first duo to do it since 2018 with “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The 76th Emmys air live in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.

Eugene Levy isn’t just a co-host this year — he also nominated for his Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” the unlikely wedding of a droll and cautious host with some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Leaning' building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire
'Leaning' building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, emergency crews said on Friday. Toronto Fire Services...

24m ago

Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder
Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder

A man who fled to El Salvador is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2004 stabbing of his wife in their North York apartment. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

5h ago

Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign
Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign

Todd Smith said in an online statement that he will be resigning from the Ontario cabinet immediately to take a job in the private sector.

3m ago

Top Stories

'Leaning' building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire
'Leaning' building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, emergency crews said on Friday. Toronto Fire Services...

24m ago

Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder
Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder

A man who fled to El Salvador is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2004 stabbing of his wife in their North York apartment. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

5h ago

Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign
Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign

Todd Smith said in an online statement that he will be resigning from the Ontario cabinet immediately to take a job in the private sector.

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting involving South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil. Nick Westoll has more from the scene.

10h ago

2:06
Could cabinet shuffle do anything for Liberals?
Could cabinet shuffle do anything for Liberals?

New polling for CityNews finds while 4 in 10 say they might possibly consider voting Liberal after a shuffle, a majority say they wouldn't. One pollster says the desire for change is unlike anything he's seen in 35 years.

31m ago

2:18
On the record with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil
On the record with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil about the group playing the Rogers Centre and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Blue Jays game.

16h ago

2:34
NDP calls on Premier Ford to offer Greenbelt details publicly
NDP calls on Premier Ford to offer Greenbelt details publicly

Leader Marit Stiles challenged the notion that the Ford government is an 'open book' and suggested it needs to provide more information while the RCMP interviews potential witnesses. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:38
Scholarships for children of fallen military
Scholarships for children of fallen military

For the 17th year, a Canadian group has shown its support for families who have lost someone to their work protection the nation. David Zura explains.

16h ago

More Videos