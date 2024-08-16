The Big Story

Fixing Canada: How can we bridge the partisan divide?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Posted August 16, 2024 7:29 am.

Posted August 16, 2024 7:29 am.

You’ve probably heard — from politicians, experts or even just friends and family — that “Canada is broken”. Everyone can draw their own conclusions about that, but there’s no denying some key aspects of the country aren’t working well for many of us. And complaining about that is easy, it’s fixing it that’s the tough part. This week, The Big Story is trying to do that with Fixing Canada — a five-part series featuring deep dives into five issues that touch every Canadian, looking to experts to diagnose the problem — but most importantly, to prescribe the cure.

Today, the final episode of our series, our polarized political climate. If you want to know why it’s so hard to make real progress on the issues we’ve discuss for the past four days, this is a big part of that answer.

Justin Ling is an investigative journalist and author of the Bug-Eyed and Shameless newsletter.

“People are not necessarily rushing to the fringes on ideological or policy matters, right? What they’re often doing, and especially in the Canadian context, is that they are remaking themselves in the image of their political party,” said Ling. 

How did we get this way? Can we just blame the internet or do we have to look in the mirror, too? What can years of research into our growing polarization show us that actually works?

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

2h ago

Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece
Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they're desperate for answers into his "uncharacteristic" disappearance and are worried for his safety. His family said...

1h ago

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

9h ago

Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead, and others were injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Ridgeway Drive and Odyssey Drive area,...

1h ago

