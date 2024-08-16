Mpox strain spreading in African countries could arrive in Canada, doctors say

FILE - An unidentified man infected with mpox at the Goma General Hospital, Democratic Republic of Congo, on July 16, 2024 The type of mpox spreading rapidly through several African countries could arrive in Canada, where that strain hasn't appeared before, Canadian experts say. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted August 16, 2024 5:07 am.

The type of mpox spreading rapidly through several African countries could arrive in Canada, where that strain hasn’t appeared before, Canadian experts say.

The detection of clade I mpox in Sweden in someone who had travelled to an affected African country is a “harbinger” of broader spread, said Dr. Fahad Razak, an internal medicine specialist and epidemiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said Thursday it is the first case of clade I mpox to be diagnosed outside the African continent.

Razak said he wasn’t surprised to learn about the case.

“It was only a matter of time,” he said in an interview. “Canada being a major port of travel globally — we’re one of the most travelled high-income countries in the world… I think we should expect that cases will occur here.”

The World Health Organization’s declaration on Wednesday that mpox is a public health emergency of international concern was partly based on the surge of clade I in Congo and its appearance in nearby Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda — four countries that had not had mpox of any kind before.

Clade I mpox appears to be more transmissible and more severe than the clade II variant that caused an epidemic in Canada in 2022, Razak said.

Many of the cases of clade I mpox are children, he said.

The good news is that mpox may not spread as easily as COVID-19 did when it first arrived, so Canadian health agencies would likely have an easier time containing it, said Razak, who was the scientific director for Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

“It is still a disease that seems largely to be transmitted through direct contact rather than airborne (transmission). And that means that control measures can work really well,” he said.

The other good news, Razak said, is that there is a vaccine for mpox.

Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, said we need to learn more about the epidemiology of clade I mpox before the sense of what to expect in Canada becomes clear.

McGeer noted that we didn’t get any Ebola cases in Canada during the West African outbreak about a decade ago.

If clade I mpox is mostly spreading in rural areas from animals and within households — and if there’s not a lot of travel happening in those settings — Canada may not see cases, or only a few of them, she said in an email on Thursday.

“(But) if it has evolved to be more transmissible, we’ll start to see travel-related cases,” McGeer said.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there have been no cases of clade I mpox cases in this country.

“PHAC is closely monitoring the increase in clade I mpox cases in the DRC (Congo) and neighbouring regions and liaising with partners and subject matter experts to update risk assessments, public health guidance and travel health advice as appropriate,” the agency said in a statement.

Canada is able to test for both clade I and clade II mpox, it said.

The public health agency is monitoring an increase in clade II mpox cases in Toronto, it said, and encourages people who are eligible to get two doses of the mpox vaccine.

Clade II mpox spreads through “close/intimate or sexual contact with someone who has the virus or contact with surfaces/materials that may have the virus,” according to the Toronto Public Health website.

Men who have sex with men are eligible for vaccination if they have or are planning to have two or more sexual partners, have attended venues for sexual contact, have had or are planning to have anonymous sex, are a sexual contact of someone who does sex work, or has had a confirmed sexually transmitted infection in the past year, the website says.

Anyone who does sex work, regardless of self-identified sex or gender, is eligible to receive the vaccine, the website says.

Household members or sexual contacts of those listed above who are immunocompromised or pregnant may also be eligible for mpox vaccination.

People who have had close contact with someone with mpox may be able to get a post-exposure vaccination. That should ideally be given within four days of exposure but can be administered up to 14 days after the last exposure, the website says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

2h ago

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back
Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back

The Canadian National Exhibition is back in Toronto once again for a two-week run and there will be no TTC closures to get in your way. Canadian National Exhibition The Ex is back in town! Get ready...

16h ago

Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has died, and others were injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Ridgeway Drive and Odyssey Drive area,...

6m ago

Top Stories

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

2h ago

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back
Weekend need-to-know: CNE is back

The Canadian National Exhibition is back in Toronto once again for a two-week run and there will be no TTC closures to get in your way. Canadian National Exhibition The Ex is back in town! Get ready...

16h ago

Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist dead, others injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has died, and others were injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga overnight. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Ridgeway Drive and Odyssey Drive area,...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

19h ago

3:00
Canada's response to mpox being declared global health emergency
Canada's response to mpox being declared global health emergency

The current risk of mpox in this country remains low, but experts say Canada needs to do its part to help stem the outbreak in Africa. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

22h ago

2:37
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is calling on the province to further assist with the services needed to help those living in encampments. It was estimated that 1,400 existed throughout Ontario in 2023. Mark McAllister reports.

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.
1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.
More Videos