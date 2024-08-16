Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars

She puts the poo in pool.

A 33-year-old Milton woman has been charged after police allege she intentionally contaminated two municipal swimming pools numerous times with feces and chocolate bars.

Halton Regional Police say they were notified on August 13, and immediately launched an investigation.

“Information was received that on multiple occasions between August 1 and August 12, 2024, an individual was contaminating the pools with feces and chocolate bars during public swims,” a Halton police release states.

“These actions endangered the health of those present and caused these facilities to be shut down for extended periods of time, impacting aquatic programming and incurring significant costs for the Town of Milton.”

During their investigation Halton police officers were “able to observe the individual deliberately contaminating the pool at the Milton Leisure Centre and arrest them on August 15,” the release adds.

“A subsequent search of the individual revealed objects consistent with what had been discovered in the pool during the previous incidents.”

The suspect, who was not named, was charged with mischief under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking.