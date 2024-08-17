6-year-old girl killed in dance class in northwest England is mourned at private funeral

Flowers and toys are placed on the junction of Tithebarn Road and Hart Street in Southport, England, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday.
Flowers and toys are placed on the junction of Tithebarn Road and Hart Street in Southport, England, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted August 17, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 3:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The youngest of three girls killed when a teen went on a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was mourned Saturday in a private funeral.

Bebe King, 6, was the second of the girls laid to rest from the July 29 killings in Southport that sparked more than a week of nationwide rioting, after misinformation spread by far-right groups incorrectly identified the suspect as a Muslim asylum seeker.

King’s family issued a statement a week ago, calling her a spirited girl “full of joy, light, and love.”

“Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her,” said Lauren and Ben King, and their other daughter, Genie. “She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do.”

They asked news media not to photograph the funeral and limited the service at St Cuthbert’s Church to those who knew her best. They encouraged invitees to wear bright clothing and requested other supporters light a candle in her memory.

King, Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, were killed in the attack that wounded 10 others, including two adults.

King’s older sister, Genie, witnessed the attack but escaped, her parents said.

“She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her,” the statement said. “Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family.”

The funeral for Aguiar, who was described by her parents as a “perfect dream child,” was held last Sunday.

Chief Merseyside Police Constable Serena Kennedy spoke at that funeral and delivered the parents’ message calling for an end to the violent unrest by saying no one should commit acts of violence in their daughter’s name.

The disorder broke out the night after the stabbings following a peaceful vigil in Southport. A gang of mostly men marched toward a mosque and pelted police with bricks and bottles and set a police van on fire.

Dozens of police were injured and rioting followed the next day in London and several other cities and then spread as far as Belfast, Northern Ireland, over the week. Cars were set ablaze, businesses looted, and hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked by angry mobs.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested, so far, and efforts to deliver swift justice have already seen about 100 people sentenced to terms as long as six years in prison.

Rioting largely came to an end on Aug. 7 when police prepared for protests promoted by far-right agitators in 100 different places. Aside from some isolated incidents, those demonstrators did not turn out and were replaced instead with huge anti-racism marches.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

