Gov. Gen. names broadcaster Charles Adler, hospital executive Tracy Muggli to Senate

<p>The Senate of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointments today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 17, 2024 10:33 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 11:40 am.

OTTAWA — Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada’s latest independent senators.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointments today.

Adler came to Canada from Hungary as a refugee at a young age and spent more than 50 years as a radio host and journalist.

A news release from the prime minister’s office says Adler, who will represent Manitoba, used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy during his long career.

Muggli is described as a registered social worker, former provincial public servant in the health and social services sectors, and the current executive director of St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

Both new senators were appointed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after being recommended by the independent advisory board for senate appointments that was created in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 490f06b4fe7d07adddbd0ba0b7f403737b201d89059192dcd8d87ee571f0bfc1.jpg, Caption:

The Senate of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada’s latest independent senators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointments today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario

Waterloo Regional Police officers say crews are responding to reports of a tornado touching down in Ayr, west of Cambridge.

1h ago

Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

0m ago

Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation
Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation

Toronto police officers alleged the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.

6h ago

Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished
Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished

An excavator was brought in late Friday night and began tearing away at the façade of the building that had already “partially collapsed.”

1h ago

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario

Waterloo Regional Police officers say crews are responding to reports of a tornado touching down in Ayr, west of Cambridge.

1h ago

Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

0m ago

Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation
Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation

Toronto police officers alleged the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.

6h ago

Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished
Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished

An excavator was brought in late Friday night and began tearing away at the façade of the building that had already “partially collapsed.”

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.

15h ago

2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.

18h ago

2:39
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more planes taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

2:40
Business Report: Air Canada pilots wrap up strike vote next week
Business Report: Air Canada pilots wrap up strike vote next week

Stock markets rebound from early August losses, Canopy Growth Corporation will get a new CEO next year and Air Canada pilots are wrapping up a strike vote next week. Kris McCusker explains.

18h ago

2:30
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men

A 19-year-old man is dead, another is in critical condition after South Simcoe Police officers opened fire on two men. Shauna Hunt reports police were called to a family dispute in Innisfil.

21h ago

More Videos