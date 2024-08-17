Indiana Jones’ iconic felt fedora fetches $630,000 at auction

The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for $630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday.

The hat featured in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” had been expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, according to the item’s online description.

The fedora comes from the personal collection of the late stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, who also wore it while standing in for Ford as Jones, the dashing archaeologist who really hates snakes.

Keeping the fedora in place during filming was an “ongoing challenge,” Propstore’s expert said in the online description, and foam pieces were inserted to make it fit more snugly.

Created by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London, it is made of sable-colored rabbit felt.

Other items sold include an Imperial scout trooper’s white “biker scout” helmet from 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” which went for $315,000, and a ghost costume worn by stars in the 1996 movie “Scream,” which sold for $270,900,

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” also featured Kate Capshaw as nightclub singer Willie Scott and Ke Huy Quan as Short Round.