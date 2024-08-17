Indiana Jones’ iconic felt fedora fetches $630,000 at auction

FILE - U.S. film actor and producer Harrison Ford arrives to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2013. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 17, 2024 5:51 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 9:55 pm.

The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for $630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday.

The hat featured in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” had been expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, according to the item’s online description.

The fedora comes from the personal collection of the late stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, who also wore it while standing in for Ford as Jones, the dashing archaeologist who really hates snakes.

Keeping the fedora in place during filming was an “ongoing challenge,” Propstore’s expert said in the online description, and foam pieces were inserted to make it fit more snugly.

Created by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London, it is made of sable-colored rabbit felt.

Other items sold include an Imperial scout trooper’s white “biker scout” helmet from 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” which went for $315,000, and a ghost costume worn by stars in the 1996 movie “Scream,” which sold for $270,900,

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” also featured Kate Capshaw as nightclub singer Willie Scott and Ke Huy Quan as Short Round.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke
1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a home in south Etobicoke on Saturday night. Fire crews were called to a residence on Miles Road in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Royal York Road...

33m ago

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

1h ago

Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

2h ago

Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender
Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender

The union representing Toronto police officers is calling on all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and take action after several officers were injured while attempting to arrest a repeat offender. A...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke
1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a home in south Etobicoke on Saturday night. Fire crews were called to a residence on Miles Road in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Royal York Road...

33m ago

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

1h ago

Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

2h ago

Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender
Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender

The union representing Toronto police officers is calling on all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and take action after several officers were injured while attempting to arrest a repeat offender. A...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
More rain on the way for Sunday
More rain on the way for Sunday

A number of weather watches and warnings remain in effect after a months worth of rain fell on the GTA on Saturday..

3h ago

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.

22h ago

2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.
2:24
Canadian National Exhibition opens for season
Canadian National Exhibition opens for season

The 145th CNE has officially kicked off with some new attractions this year. Michelle Mackey is checking out the rides, games and food.
2:39
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more planes taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

More Videos