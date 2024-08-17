Jasper wildfire no longer out-of-control, now classified as ‘being held’

JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is no longer classified as out-of-control and is now listed as “being held.”

The agency issued a statement saying that means the fire is not currently expected to spread into any priority areas.

Jasper residents were finally allowed to return to the community on Friday after they had to flee the raging flames more than three weeks ago, but an alert remained in place advising them to remain prepared to evacuate again at short notice in case fire conditions worsened.

That alert was rescinded on Saturday afternoon, according to the province’s emergency alert system, which says it is now safe to resume normal activities in the town although the national park remains closed.

Parks Canada’s statement says it’s proud to call the wildfire being held on Day 27 of the blaze, especially since it’s the day of firefighter Morgan Kitchen’s memorial in Calgary.

Kitchen died earlier this month after he was injured by a falling tree while fighting the Jasper wildfire.