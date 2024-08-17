Madonna will fund a youth art project to celebrate her 66th birthday

FILE - Madonna performs in the final show of her The Celebration Tour, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024. Madonna will celebrate her 66th birthday with a private evening tour of the famed Italian archaeological site at Pompeii, officials said. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 17, 2024 5:51 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 7:35 am.

ROME (AP) — Madonna will fund an artistic project involving youths, she announced during her 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii.

While touring the Pompeii archeological park Friday with its director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the American pop star met a group of teenagers involved in “Sogno di Volare,” or “Dream of Flying.”

As part of the project now in its fourth year, hundreds of young artists perform re-adapted comedies by Aristophanes, starting from Pompeii’s amphitheater, Teatro Grande, and then touring other Italian theaters. Madonna announced she would fund “Dream of Flying” for one year — about 250,000 euros ($275,000).

“This project generously supported by Madonna is strategic for Pompeii, because it is directed to the people who live in this marvelous and complex territory, in particular youths,” said Zuchtriegel. He noted that many of the kids involved live in poor southern towns where rates of school dropout and unemployment are higher.

Zuchtriegel announced that the show financed by Madonna’s foundation will be on stage at Pompeii’s Teatro Grande in May 2025.

