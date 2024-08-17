Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Photo of Kevin Marsh
Photo of Kevin Marsh, who has been charged by police once again for allegedly sexually assaulting young children. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 17, 2024 4:21 pm.

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims.

Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was originally arrested in October 2017 after they claimed he sexually assaulted several children dating as far back as May 2012 up to September 2017.

Investigators say in two separate instances Marsh befriended a family, gained their trust and began acting as a caregiver to the children.

“He used his position of trust to sexually assault the children over a period of time,” police said in a release back in 2017.

Marsh was taken into custody and subsequently charged with almost two dozen sexual assault and assault-related offences.

In an update issued Saturday, police say Marsh was re-arrested on August 14, 2024, and charged with 14 additional offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and making and distributing child pornography.

Investigators did not provide details as to what led up to the latest charges but did say they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

