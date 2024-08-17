Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender

The union representing Toronto police officers is calling on all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and take action after several officers were injured while attempting to arrest a repeat offender.

A statement released by the Toronto Police Association (TPA) on Saturday says officers were called on August 16 to help Sherrifs with an eviction. During the course of that operation, they learned the man was also wanted for not attending court in connection to multiple charges including theft, assaulting a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

“A struggle took place during the arrest as the man violently resisted the police officers. Three officers sustained injuries,” read the statement which did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries except to say the trio “will be ok.”

According to the TPA, the man is now facing an additional 17 charges including multiple counts of assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The Association added that the man was a CBSA overstay and is currently in the “Open Removal” process, but did not specify what type of order he was under.

“On behalf of our members, and the public, we are asking all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and explain why this man was still in Canada and why he was not in custody,” the statement concluded.