X announces suspension of Brazil operations, alleging ‘censorship orders’ from Supreme Court justice

FILE - Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 13, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Musk and Tesla’s corporate directors are asking a Delaware judge on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, to vacate her ruling requiring the company to rescind a massive and unprecedented pay package for Musk. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 17, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 3:58 pm.

Social media platform X said Saturday it will close its operations in Brazil, claiming Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened to arrest its legal representative in Brazil if they did not comply with orders.

X is removing all remaining Brazil staff in the country “effective immediately,” though the company said service will still be available to the people of Brazil. The company did not clarify how it could claim to suspend operations while continuing to provide services to Brazilians.

Earlier this year, the company clashed with de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation on X. The company said his most recent orders amounted to censorship, and shared a copy of the document on X.

The Supreme Court’s press office didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press email requests seeking comment, or to confirm the veracity of the document, on Saturday.

In the United States, free speech is a constitutional right that’s much more permissive than in many countries, including Brazil, where de Moraes in April ordered an investigation into CEO Elon Musk over the dissemination of defamatory fake news and another probe over possible obstruction, incitement and criminal organization.

Brazil’s political right has long characterized de Moraes as overstepping his bounds to clamp down on free speech and engage in political persecution.

Whether investigating former President Jair Bolsonaro, banishing his far-right allies from social media, or ordering the arrest of supporters who stormed government buildings on Jan. 8, 2023, de Moraes has aggressively pursued those he views as undermining Brazil’s young democracy.

“Moraes has chosen to threaten our staff in Brazil rather than respect the law or due process,” the company said in a statement on X.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” and owner of X, Musk, said de Moraes “is an utter disgrace to justice.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

22m ago

Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

18m ago

King's Plate cancelled due to 'unsafe racing conditions' caused by heavy rains
King's Plate cancelled due to 'unsafe racing conditions' caused by heavy rains

The King's Plate is North America’s oldest continually run horse race but it was no match for Mother Nature on Saturday. Woodbine Racetrack officials say heavy rains which swept through the GTA Saturday...

1h ago

Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care
Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims. Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was...

2h ago

Top Stories

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

22m ago

Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

18m ago

King's Plate cancelled due to 'unsafe racing conditions' caused by heavy rains
King's Plate cancelled due to 'unsafe racing conditions' caused by heavy rains

The King's Plate is North America’s oldest continually run horse race but it was no match for Mother Nature on Saturday. Woodbine Racetrack officials say heavy rains which swept through the GTA Saturday...

1h ago

Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care
Toronto man facing 14 new charges in connection to alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims. Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.

19h ago

2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.

22h ago

2:39
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more planes taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

2:40
Business Report: Air Canada pilots wrap up strike vote next week
Business Report: Air Canada pilots wrap up strike vote next week

Stock markets rebound from early August losses, Canopy Growth Corporation will get a new CEO next year and Air Canada pilots are wrapping up a strike vote next week. Kris McCusker explains.

22h ago

2:30
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men

A 19-year-old man is dead, another is in critical condition after South Simcoe Police officers opened fire on two men. Shauna Hunt reports police were called to a family dispute in Innisfil.
More Videos