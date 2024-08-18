3 arrested after man injured at pro-Israel demonstration in North York

Three people have been arrested following a planned demonstration in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police say a fight broke out just before 1:30 p.m. during a pro-Israel demonstration in the Sheppard Avenue and Bathurst Streets area.

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the man being injured but video posted to social media shows a scuffle breaking out between several individuals in the street before one man is shoved to the ground next to a TTC bus. A subsequent video shows people tending to an elderly man who has scrapes and cuts on his arm and legs.

Police did not indicate what charges the three are facing, saying the information would be made available in a forthcoming media release.