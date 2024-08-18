Municipalities ask Ontario to appoint minister for housing needs, addiction

A man sleeps on the street in Toronto
A man sleeps on the street in Toronto on March 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2024 3:51 pm.

Ontario municipalities are asking the province to appoint a minister to tackle homelessness as leaders sound the alarm on the growing housing, mental health and addiction needs of their communities.

Leaders from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario kicked off the organization’s annual conference in Ottawa on Sunday with a news conference to lay out their priorities for the summit.

“Have this minister strike an action table, bring together all of the experts in the field who have been willing and providing policy recommendations for many years, and develop a made-in-Ontario action plan,” said Marianne Meed Ward, mayor of Burlington and the chair of Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus. 

The municipalities are also asking for a meeting with the province to discuss how Ontario’s public services can be funded and delivered more effectively.

The municipal leaders say their budgets are strained because of rising costs associated with homelessness, mental health and addictions.

“Municipalities deliver almost every public service that businesses and residents rely on, with the exception of primary health care and education. We need to work together to ensure that we’re using the best approaches for both orders of government and for taxpayers,” said Brian Rosborough, executive director of AMO.

The association estimates municipalities spent $4 billion in 2023 on health and social services, both of which are provincial responsibilities.

The Trillium, a news outlet focused on Queen’s Park, recently reported that documents obtained via a freedom-of-information request show the province’s “unofficial estimate” for homelessness is about 234,000 people.

“Just for reference, that is bigger than the entire city of Burlington,” said Meed Ward.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to address the summit in Ottawa on Monday, and leaders of opposition parties are also expected to attend.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser is also expected to be there on Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area
Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

54m ago

2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown
2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown

Two people are in custody and the search is on for two others following a hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown. Toronto police say a vehicle collided with a TTC streetcar before striking another vehicle...

11m ago

7 youths injured, 2 critically, after vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill ditch: police
7 youths injured, 2 critically, after vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill ditch: police

York Regional Police are looking to speak with witnesses after the crash near Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad in Richmond Hill.

5h ago

July inflation data: Canadian economists expect more rate cuts
July inflation data: Canadian economists expect more rate cuts

Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, according to economists who expect the Bank of Canada to continue cutting interest rates.

9h ago

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area
Rainfall warning issued day after severe storm slams Greater Toronto Area

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather alert on Sunday for Toronto as well as Peel, York and Durham regions.

54m ago

2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown
2 arrested, 2 sought after hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown

Two people are in custody and the search is on for two others following a hit-and-run crash in Cabbagetown. Toronto police say a vehicle collided with a TTC streetcar before striking another vehicle...

11m ago

7 youths injured, 2 critically, after vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill ditch: police
7 youths injured, 2 critically, after vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill ditch: police

York Regional Police are looking to speak with witnesses after the crash near Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad in Richmond Hill.

5h ago

July inflation data: Canadian economists expect more rate cuts
July inflation data: Canadian economists expect more rate cuts

Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, according to economists who expect the Bank of Canada to continue cutting interest rates.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE

The 103rd annual Warriors' Day parade was held down at the CNE, honouring the men and women who served and who continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.

19h ago

1:30
More rain on the way for Sunday
More rain on the way for Sunday

A number of weather watches and warnings remain in effect after a months worth of rain fell on the GTA on Saturday..

22h ago

2:51
Shrek the musical hits the stage
Shrek the musical hits the stage

Mirvish is bringing the swamp to stage with Shrek the musical.

23h ago

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.
More Videos