Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthens back into a hurricane, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Ernesto has regained its strength and status as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Ernesto’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, just barely Category 1 strength. More strengthening was forecast over the next 12 hours, with Ernesto then expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

The storm was centered about 520 miles (840 kilometers) south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was expected to pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday and early Tuesday.

Swells generated by Ernesto were currently affecting portions of the Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast as well as the Canadian Atlantic coast.

More to come