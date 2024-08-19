3 arrested in Toronto police drug trafficking investigation
Posted August 19, 2024 10:57 pm.
Toronto police have arrested three people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers executed a search warrant on August 16 in the King Street West and Dowling Avenue area.
It’s alleged that police located a Star model F.22-calibre handgun, a firearm suppressor, a firearm magazine with ammunition, and a large quantity of cocaine inside the home.
As a result of the search warrant, Aaron Doucette, 35, Anthony Scully, 41, and Deborah Bell, 47, all of Toronto were arrested and are facing several charges including Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime not Exceeding $5000.
All three appeared in court on Saturday.