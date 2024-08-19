Crews battling large fire at Barrie recycling plant

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a recycling facility in the Tiffin Street and Ferndale Drive area of Barrie.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Barrie Fire was called at around 11:40 a.m. after a pile of scrap metal outside of the building went up in flames.

Nearby businesses are being evacuated due to heavy smoke in the area.

The Ministry of Environment has been contacted, but Barrie Fire says at this point it doesn’t have concerns about the smoke being hazardous to the public.

