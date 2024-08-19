July flash floods in Toronto, southern Ontario caused over $940M in insured damage

Initial estimates put the total insured damage caused by flash flooding in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario in July at over $940 million. Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto on July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2024 8:04 pm.

Initial estimates put the total insured damage caused by flash flooding in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario in July at more than $940 million.

Torrential rain hit Toronto and the surrounding area in July and flooded major highways and Union Station, a key transit hub.

The estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. covered July 15 and 16.

The estimate for the damages last month comes on the heels of more flooding in Toronto and Montreal on the weekend.

A tornado also touched down in Ayr, Ont., on Saturday morning.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that severe weather in 2023 caused over $3.1 billion in insured damage across Canada.

