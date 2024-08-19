Lawyers make final arguments for acquittal of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers

<p>Chris Barber arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. The court is expected to hear final arguments for acquittal from the legal teams of two "Freedom Convoy" figureheads today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2024 10:49 am.

An Ottawa court is expected to hear final arguments for acquittal from the legal teams of two “Freedom Convoy” figureheads today.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are fighting criminal charges for their role in organizing the protest in 2022, which brought massive crowds and thousands of big rig trucks to downtown Ottawa for weeks, in opposition to pandemic restrictions.

The two are charged with mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, but their trial has been legally complicated and marked with dozens of starts and stops since it began last September.

Today marks day four of closing arguments, and the court is expected to hear first from Barber’s counsel before Lich’s lawyers deliver their final submissions.

Barber’s lawyer Diane Magas told the court last week that her client is not responsible for the individual actions of protest participants.

The Crown has already told the court the two knowingly “crossed the line” between legal protest and illegal mischief making, but will get a chance to reply to the defence arguments before the end of the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

7h ago

A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know
A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know

Look up to the sky. It's a rare supermoon that occurs, on average, once every 10 years. The super blue moon will light up the sky on Monday night, a combination of two lunar phenomena that occur when...

1h ago

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88
Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, has died. The "king of daytime talk" was 88 years old.

1h ago

Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'
Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded its investigation into the 2022 ferry crash at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, revealing in a report published Monday that "safety deficiencies"...

1h ago

Top Stories

'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
'This is insanity': Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

After a Saturday storm dropped a record amount of precipitation on many parts of the GTHA, Etobicoke residents are pleading for help after a third major flood has left them with another disastrous cleanup. Theresa...

7h ago

A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know
A rare super blue moon will appear on Monday night. What you need to know

Look up to the sky. It's a rare supermoon that occurs, on average, once every 10 years. The super blue moon will light up the sky on Monday night, a combination of two lunar phenomena that occur when...

1h ago

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88
Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, dies at 88

Phil Donahue, talk show host legend, has died. The "king of daytime talk" was 88 years old.

1h ago

Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'
Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded its investigation into the 2022 ferry crash at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, revealing in a report published Monday that "safety deficiencies"...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.

13h ago

2:57
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario

Neighbours in a small town near Kitchener are thankful nobody was hurt after a tornado left serious damage across the area. David Zura explains and looks at the string of tornadoes to hit the area in just two weeks.

16h ago

2:52
Gaza faces health crisis with first polio case in 25 years
Gaza faces health crisis with first polio case in 25 years

Gaza has recorded its first polio case in 25 years after tests confirmed the disease in an unvaccinated 10-month-old. UN chief António Guterres has called for pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children.

58m ago

1:58
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week
Sunshine and drier weather moves in to start the week

Wide-spread rainfall warnings will give way to sunny and dry conditions on Monday and for the rest of the week with temperatures in the low 20s.

17h ago

0:58
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE
Annual Warriors' Day parade held at CNE

The 103rd annual Warriors' Day parade was held down at the CNE, honouring the men and women who served and who continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.
More Videos