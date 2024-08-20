Canadian ambassador builds connections at Democratic convention

Ambassador of Canada to the United States of America Kirsten Hillman speaks during a press conference on May 21, 2024. Canada’s ambassador to the United States says she’s telling Americans about the important relationship between the neighbours as Democrats develop their foreign policy and build unity behind Vice-President Kamala Harris at the party's national convention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2024 5:54 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 5:56 am.

Canada’s ambassador to the United States says she’s telling Americans about the important relationship between the neighbours as Democrats develop their foreign policy and build unity behind Vice-President Kamala Harris at the party’s national convention.

Kirsten Hillman is at the convention in Chicago and says she is talking with Democrats about how Canada makes the U.S. stronger, more resilient, more secure and more prosperous.

Thousands of party faithful and politicians have descended on Chicago for the four-day event to build on the excitement over Harris since she quickly ascended last month to the top of this fall’s election ticket.

Harris made a surprise appearance Monday night to thank Joe Biden before the president made a speech where he reflected on his administration’s legacy and passed the leadership baton to his vice-president.

Former president Barack Obama is scheduled to address the convention today, and Democrats say speeches will compare a hopeful future under Harris with what the party says is Republican nominee Donald Trump’s plan to take America backwards.

Convention speeches have not given insight into whether Harris would take a different approach to trade with Canada, but experts have said she’s likely to follow the path forged by Biden.

“The challenge for Canada is, as it always has been, to make sure that Americans know that the policy of job creation in the United States is not enhanced by cutting off effective supply chains with Canada,” Hillman said Monday evening.

On the contrary, Hillman added, deepening supply chains and bilateral relationships makes both economies more resilient, self-sufficient and effective.

Hillman also attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month where she met with senators, representatives in Congress and members of Trump’s previous administration.

The looming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement in 2026 hangs heavy over Canadian observers of the presidential campaign.

During his presidency, Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Harris was one of 10 U.S. senators to vote against the trade agreement, saying it didn’t do enough to protect American workers or the environment.

Trump has threatened more tariffs and decreased aid to Ukraine if he wins a second term in office.

While Biden’s tenure brought some stability to the relationship with Canada, there was also tension over his administration’s Buy American procurement rules.

Softwood lumber and Canada’s digital services tax are key areas of contention for both Republicans and Democrats.

Hillman said Harris, and especially her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have a specific understanding of the U.S.-Canada relationship.

Walz’s state shares an 885-kilometre border with Canada, south of Ontario and Manitoba. Hillman said he goes to Canada Day celebrations in his state.

“He is a great enthusiast when it comes to Canada,” Hillman said.

Harris spent part of her youth living in Montreal and has a significant relationship with Canada.

“She has a high level of understanding of our country and that’s important,” Hillman said. “It doesn’t solve every problem, it never will, but it certainly helps.”

How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 
How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 

There have been reports of buses taking up to 45 minutes to get into the Union Station Bus Terminal due to downtown Toronto traffic.

11h ago

Toronto police to offer 'enhanced' reward for info into auto theft suspects
Toronto police to offer 'enhanced' reward for info into auto theft suspects

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will launch a campaign to raise awareness of automobile theft later this morning. TPS chief Myron Demkiw will join Toronto Crime Stoppers at 11 a.m. to kick off the...

1h ago

Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding
Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding

Mississauga's mayor says the city has begun investing in stormwater infrastructure to better protect the community from weather challenges following a weekend of torrential rainfall and localized flooding. Mississauga was...

2h ago

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

17h ago

1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

13h ago

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

13h ago

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

13h ago

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.

18h ago

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.
