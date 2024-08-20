Ontario to ban safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres

Safe consumption site
An injection kit is seen inside the Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2024 9:58 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 10:10 am.

Ontario’s government is expected to announce some restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres.

The new provincial restrictions will include addiction recovery supports with new treatment hubs. Ontario’s Health Minister Sylvia Jones is expected to make the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently 17 provincially regulated consumption sites in the province. Ten of them are in Toronto, and most of those are downtown.

These sites aim to reduce the harm associated with drug use, such as overdose deaths, the spread of infectious diseases, and public drug use. The centres also often offer drug testing, clean supplies to prevent disease spread, and referrals to detox or treatment facilities. 

Premier Doug Ford has pulled funding from some supervised consumption sites and, in 2018, said he was “dead against” them. Ford has also previously indicated in past comments that changes to these sites are needed, referencing them as a haven for drug dealers.

Safe consumption sites are often located in areas with high rates of drug use, and on-site staff are trained to recognize the signs of overdose and are equipped with naloxone.

With files from The Canadian Press

