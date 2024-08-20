Statistics Canada to release July inflation figures today

Statistics Canada is set to publish its July consumer price index report today. Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem participates in a news conference on the bank's interest rate announcement, and the release of the quarterly Monetary Policy Report, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2024 4:58 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to publish its July consumer price index report today.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the report to show inflation slowed to 2.5 per cent from 2.7 per cent in June.

Price pressures in Canada have steadily eased this year, bringing the annual inflation rate below three per cent since January.

The Bank of Canada has been encouraged by this progress and lowered its key interest rate at its last two decision meetings.

Governor Tiff Macklem has signalled more rate cuts are coming, as long as inflation continues to slow.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is scheduled for Sept. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 
How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 

There have been reports of buses taking up to 45 minutes to get into the Union Station Bus Terminal due to downtown Toronto traffic.

9h ago

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

15h ago

Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding
Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding

Mississauga's mayor says the city has begun investing in stormwater infrastructure to better protect the community from weather challenges following a weekend of torrential rainfall and localized flooding. Mississauga was...

9m ago

Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'
Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded its investigation into the 2022 ferry crash at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, revealing in a report published Monday that "safety deficiencies"...

16h ago

Top Stories

How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 
How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 

There have been reports of buses taking up to 45 minutes to get into the Union Station Bus Terminal due to downtown Toronto traffic.

9h ago

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

15h ago

Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding
Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding

Mississauga's mayor says the city has begun investing in stormwater infrastructure to better protect the community from weather challenges following a weekend of torrential rainfall and localized flooding. Mississauga was...

9m ago

Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'
Investigation into 2022 Toronto ferry crash found 'safety deficiencies'

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded its investigation into the 2022 ferry crash at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, revealing in a report published Monday that "safety deficiencies"...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

11h ago

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

11h ago

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.

15h ago

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.
2:57
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ontario

Neighbours in a small town near Kitchener are thankful nobody was hurt after a tornado left serious damage across the area. David Zura explains and looks at the string of tornadoes to hit the area in just two weeks.

More Videos