The Big Story

Are Canada’s migrant workers experiencing ‘contemporary forms of slavery’?

Migrant workers pick strawberries at a strawberry farm in Pont Rouge, Que., on August 24, 202
Migrant workers pick strawberries at a strawberry farm in Pont Rouge, Que., on August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 20, 2024 7:14 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, a UN envoy said last week that the temporary foreign worker program was a breeding ground for just those conditions. And that’s amid a rapid recent expansion of the program, which used to focus heavily on agriculture but now funnels workers into the service and construction industries and the health care sector.

Ghada Alsharif is work and wealth reporter the Toronto Star. “These jobs come with such low wages, poor working conditions and little job security, which makes them less appealing to Canadians,” said Alsharif. “So instead of improving these jobs, companies are opting to bring in workers from abroad who have fewer options and are easily exploitable.”

Why has the program expanded so quickly? How much merit is there to the UN’s criticism? Are there really no Canadians to do all these jobs? Or is this a program exploited by employers to hire workers with few rights and hold wages down?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 
How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 

There have been reports of buses taking up to 45 minutes to get into the Union Station Bus Terminal due to downtown Toronto traffic.

11h ago

Toronto police to offer 'enhanced' reward for info into auto theft suspects
Toronto police to offer 'enhanced' reward for info into auto theft suspects

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will launch a campaign to raise awareness of automobile theft later this morning. TPS chief Myron Demkiw will join Toronto Crime Stoppers at 11 a.m. to kick off the...

1h ago

Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding
Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding

Mississauga's mayor says the city has begun investing in stormwater infrastructure to better protect the community from weather challenges following a weekend of torrential rainfall and localized flooding. Mississauga was...

2h ago

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

17h ago

Top Stories

How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 
How congested Toronto streets are impacting Union Station Bus Terminal trips 

There have been reports of buses taking up to 45 minutes to get into the Union Station Bus Terminal due to downtown Toronto traffic.

11h ago

Toronto police to offer 'enhanced' reward for info into auto theft suspects
Toronto police to offer 'enhanced' reward for info into auto theft suspects

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will launch a campaign to raise awareness of automobile theft later this morning. TPS chief Myron Demkiw will join Toronto Crime Stoppers at 11 a.m. to kick off the...

1h ago

Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding
Mississauga investing in stormwater infrastructure after 'historic' weekend of flooding

Mississauga's mayor says the city has begun investing in stormwater infrastructure to better protect the community from weather challenges following a weekend of torrential rainfall and localized flooding. Mississauga was...

2h ago

'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project
'My house shakes all night': New complaints about Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail project

Residents who live near a Metrolinx Lakeshore East rail construction project, close to Danforth Avenue, say a new issue is impacting their sleep. “The whole house is shaking. Your head is shaking,”...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

13h ago

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

13h ago

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

13h ago

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.

17h ago

2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.
More Videos