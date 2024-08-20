Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop

Toronto Police Service officers were in the area of Sackville Street and Dundas Street East just before 4:30 p.m. on August 18 when officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black Mercedes Benz. Photo: Khaled Mansour/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 8:49 am.

A 17-year-old girl was among three arrested in a firearm investigation that saw Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers locate an assault-style rifle during a traffic stop in Regent Park.

Authorities were in the area of Sackville Street and Dundas Street East just before 4:30 p.m. on August 18 when officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black Mercedes Benz.

It’s alleged that the driver sped away and struck a TTC streetcar and another vehicle. Four suspects then exited the Mercedes Benz and fled on foot.

Officers located two suspects and took them into custody. A third suspect was arrested a short time later, while a fourth individual remains wanted.

In a news release, TPS said that during a search of the vehicle, authorities discovered a Norinco Type 97 assault rifle in the Mercedes Benz.

It’s alleged that the driver fled and struck a TTC streetcar and another vehicle. Four suspects then exited the Mercedes Benz and fled on foot. Photo: Khaled Mansour/CityNews.

TPS said 18-year-old Rahime Francis and 21-year-old Kwabena Duodu, both of Toronto, are facing several related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a load or restricted weapon and three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device.

Francis and Duodu appeared in court on Monday.

Police also charged a 17-year-old female youth with similar firearm offences. She appeared in court on Monday.

The wanted male suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a small white logo on the front left chest area, light grey/white sweatpants, white shoes and a black balaclava.

