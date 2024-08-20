Trial date set for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is seen at the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 3, 2018. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

By Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Posted August 20, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 5:56 pm.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was the first hearing for the case in nearly two years.

Roske, of Simi Valley, California, was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in June 2022. Roske was armed with a gun and a knife, carried zip ties and was dressed in black when he arrived in the neighborhood by taxi just after 1 a.m., federal authorities said.

Roske, who was 26 when he was arrested, pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder a justice of the United States. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

After his arrest, Roske told a police detective that he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court intended to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Killing one jurist could change the decisions of the court “for decades to come,” Roske wrote online before adding, “I am shooting for three,” according to authorities.

The leaked draft opinion led to protests, including at several of the justices’ homes. Roske’s arrest spurred the U.S. House to approve a bill expanding around-the-clock security protection to the justices’ families.

Roske also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed that Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, the affidavit said.

Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life. Roske was spotted by two U.S. marshals who were part of 24-hour security provided to the justices.

Roske, who is jailed in Baltimore while awaiting trial, was led into the courtroom in handcuffs and and shackles Tuesday. He did not speak during the 20-minute hearing.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 9. “Selecting a jury in this case may take a little longer,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Gavin said in court Tuesday. The trial is expected to last about a week.

In a court filing last month, Gavin said prosecutors and defense attorneys were unable to negotiate the terms of a “pretrial resolution of this case,” such as a plea agreement.

During a hearing in October 2022, Messitte said there was a “very high likelihood” that he would order a mental evaluation for Roske to determine if he was fit to assist his defense, enter a possible guilty plea or stand trial.

Andrew Szekely, one of Roske’s attorneys, said during Tuesday’s hearing that the defense is not requesting a court-ordered mental evaluation of Roske.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

3h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

1h ago

2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation
2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding. Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved...

2h ago

Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K
Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K

An Orillia woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Toronto non-profit organization and an elderly client. Toronto police say between April 2021 and April 2024, the suspect was employed as...

19m ago

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

3h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

1h ago

2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation
2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding. Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved...

2h ago

Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K
Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K

An Orillia woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Toronto non-profit organization and an elderly client. Toronto police say between April 2021 and April 2024, the suspect was employed as...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools

Changes are on the way for supervised consumption sites. The province set to announce new restrictions that would restrict them from operating within 200 meters of schools and child care centres. Caryn Ceolin explains.

8h ago

1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

28m ago

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.
More Videos