Woman charged, another wanted after victim allegedly given pill and robbed

A woman is facing several charges and another is wanted after allegedly giving a victim a pill that made them lose consciousness before stealing their debit and credit cards.

Toronto police say they were called to the Dundas Street West and University Avenue area around 12 p.m. on Friday.

It’s alleged that the victim met the suspects online on Leolist.com and then met up with the two suspects in person. The suspects allegedly gave the victim a pill to ingest and did not properly disclose the type of pill provided.

The pill made the victim lose consciousness for an extended period of time. The suspects then allegedly took the victim’s debit and credit cards and spent approximately $20,000. Valuables were also allegedly taken.

On Tuesday, Katie Doyle, 24, of B.C. was arrested and is facing several charges including sexual assault, voyeurism, administer noxious thing with intent, theft under $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.

She will appear in court Wednesday.

The other suspect wanted is described as female with long brown hair, wearing all black. Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims.