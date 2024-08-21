The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is searching for multiple suspects connected to an armed daytime home invasion that saw the culprits pose as food delivery service employees.

HRPS officers were notified of the incident at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday when a group of suspects broke into a residence near Tremaine Road and Louis St. Laurent Boulevard in Milton.

Residents were present at the time, and one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a gun, though no shots were fired. A male resident was assaulted and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once inside, HRPS said the suspects targeted jewelry and other valuables. Authorities believe the home invasion was targeted.

Posing as a food delivery service, the four suspects were wearing tracksuits with masks, glasses and hooded sweaters at the time of the home invasion.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any video footage or information.