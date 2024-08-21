Canada pledges $5.7M in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, with focus on children

Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2024 4:58 am.

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada will provide $5.7 million for Ukrainians to meet their basic needs.

Ottawa says it’s maintaining solidarity with Ukraine two-and-a-half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion as Hussen visits Kyiv.

The trip has a focus on children, with Hussen visiting the main children’s hospital, which was damaged by a Russian missile in July.

The funding includes $2 million for Save the Children Canada, which has helped Ukrainian kids with food, education and psychosocial support.

Another $3.5 million will go toward medical and mental-health services provided by International Medical Corps UK, and $200,000 is set aside for the UN humanitarian service.

Hussen’s office says the aid will help displaced people access water and shelter, and help with child protection and mitigating gender-based violence.

Ottawa says the announcement brings Canada’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine to $28.2 million this year.

Canada announced in June that it would send $10 million over five years to UNICEF for a project supporting Ukrainian youth, including children who have returned from Russia.

Last year, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official over the war crime of unlawfully deporting children to Ukraine.

“We will continue to work with our partners to help reunite Ukrainian families, address pressing humanitarian needs, and ensure the country’s recovery and reconstruction,” Hussen wrote in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

13h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

11h ago

2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation
2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding. Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved...

11h ago

Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K
Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K

An Orillia woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Toronto non-profit organization and an elderly client. Toronto police say between April 2021 and April 2024, the suspect was employed as...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

13h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

11h ago

2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation
2 teens arrested, third suspect wanted in Toronto carjacking investigation

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation while a third suspect remains outstanding. Police say between August 14 and 15, three suspects were allegedly involved...

11h ago

Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K
Orillia woman charged for allegedly defrauding Toronto non-profit, elderly client out of $145K

An Orillia woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Toronto non-profit organization and an elderly client. Toronto police say between April 2021 and April 2024, the suspect was employed as...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

9h ago

3:10
Supervised consumption sites near schools being shut down by province
Supervised consumption sites near schools being shut down by province

Five locations in Toronto within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres will need to close while $378 million will fund new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs. Mark McAllister has the details and reaction.

11h ago

3:08
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools

Changes are on the way for supervised consumption sites. The province set to announce new restrictions that would restrict them from operating within 200 meters of schools and child care centres. Caryn Ceolin explains.

18h ago

2:24
Heat and humidity build through the week
Heat and humidity build through the week

Temperatures are set to increase as the week goes on. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

10h ago

More Videos