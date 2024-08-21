Family wants answers after DRPS says ‘no evidence to suggest criminality’ in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death and an autopsy is pending.

In a statement to OMNI News, the boy’s father Syed Mareer, said his son, Subhan, had chosen to wait in the car while his parents went shopping inside the mall on August 16 between 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

When they returned to the vehicle, they found their son with the seatbelt around his neck. He was rushed to hospital where he was placed in a coma. The boy was pronounced dead a few days later.

“We have no idea what happened and are in shock – desperate for answers,” read Mareer’s statement.

Subhan was one of three boys in the family that came to Canada from Afghanistan in 2007 and was excited to start high school in the fall.

“He was a very future-oriented person, he had plans for that weekend, the week after, and the new school year. He was a bright and happy child according to everyone who knew him – friends, family, strangers,” continued the statement.

Mareer is encouraging any witnesses to come forward. A GoFundMe has also been set up.

Durham police say investigators have reviewed and continue to review surveillance footage from vehicles in the area as well as the mall, but say at this time, there is no evidence to suggest criminality.

Investigators ask anyone who was at the Oshawa Centre on August 16 between 3:45 and 5:45 p.m. who has video footage or any information to contact police

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy released a statement on social media, sending her condolences to the family and friends of Subhan.

“My thoughts are with everyone who knew Subhan, the Jack Miner P.S. community and the first responders who were at the scene,” read her post. “I urge the community to keep your thoughts and prayers with Subhan’s family in the weeks and coming months.”