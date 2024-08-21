Family wants answers after DRPS says ‘no evidence to suggest criminality’ in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Subhan Mareer died after being found with a seatbelt around his neck at the Oshawa Centre.
Subhan Mareer died after being found with a seatbelt around his neck at the Oshawa Centre. Photo credit: Syed Mareer

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 21, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 5:05 pm.

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death and an autopsy is pending.

In a statement to OMNI News, the boy’s father Syed Mareer, said his son, Subhan, had chosen to wait in the car while his parents went shopping inside the mall on August 16 between 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

When they returned to the vehicle, they found their son with the seatbelt around his neck. He was rushed to hospital where he was placed in a coma. The boy was pronounced dead a few days later.

“We have no idea what happened and are in shock – desperate for answers,” read Mareer’s statement.

Subhan was one of three boys in the family that came to Canada from Afghanistan in 2007 and was excited to start high school in the fall.

“He was a very future-oriented person, he had plans for that weekend, the week after, and the new school year. He was a bright and happy child according to everyone who knew him – friends, family, strangers,” continued the statement.

Mareer is encouraging any witnesses to come forward. A GoFundMe has also been set up.

Durham police say investigators have reviewed and continue to review surveillance footage from vehicles in the area as well as the mall, but say at this time, there is no evidence to suggest criminality.

Investigators ask anyone who was at the Oshawa Centre on August 16 between 3:45 and 5:45 p.m. who has video footage or any information to contact police

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy released a statement on social media, sending her condolences to the family and friends of Subhan.

“My thoughts are with everyone who knew Subhan, the Jack Miner P.S. community and the first responders who were at the scene,” read her post. “I urge the community to keep your thoughts and prayers with Subhan’s family in the weeks and coming months.”

Top Stories

Doug Ford calls federal government the 'biggest drug dealer' in Canada for providing addicts with safer drug supplies
Doug Ford calls federal government the 'biggest drug dealer' in Canada for providing addicts with safer drug supplies

Ontario Premier Doug Ford vehemently defended his government's decision to close supervised drug consumption sites that are near schools and daycares and lashed out at the federal government on Wednesday...

7m ago

Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone
Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone

Security video of a brazen shooting targeting a home in King Township on Monday appears to show one of the suspects recording the incident with a cellphone. The security video, released by York Regional...

4h ago

2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war
2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged two youths with first-degree murder in an investigation linking them to as many as 11 shootings related to tow truck crimes, with eight of them occurring over...

3h ago

Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith
Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B'nai Brith

Police in mutiple Canadian cities are responding to bomb threats sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues, and some hospitals Wednesday.

1h ago

