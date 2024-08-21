Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows ‘devastating’ and explains her silence

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 21, 2024 6:53 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 8:11 pm.

Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellations.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

She thanked authorities — “thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives,” she wrote — and said she waited to speak until the European leg of her Eras Tour concluded to prioritize safety.

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote.

In the wake of the cancellations, Swift’s representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press and other news organizations and her social media pages had gone dormant.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it’s with great relief that I can say we did that,” she added.

Concert organizer Barracuda Music had said it canceled the three-night Vienna run that would have begun Aug. 8 because the arrests made in connection to the conspiracy were too close to showtime. Authorities said a 19-year-old suspect had planned to target spectators outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives, hoping to “kill as many people as possible.” Austrian officials said they appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

That suspect and another 17-year-old were taken into custody on Aug. 6, the day before the shows were announced as canceled. A third suspect, 18, was arrested Aug. 8. The 19-year-old’s lawyer has said the allegations were “overacting at its best,” and contended Austrian authorities were “presenting this exaggeratedly” in order to get new surveillance powers.

Tens of thousands of Swifties from around the world had traveled to Vienna for the shows.

Swift’s Instagram post also commemorated the end of the European leg with a tribute to her five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, which she said factored into her decision to wait to speak out and ultimately “felt like a beautiful dream sequence.”

“I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London,” she wrote the day after her last Wembley concert. “My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal.”

The shows in London, the next stop scheduled after Vienna, also came on the heels of a stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class that left three little girls dead in the U.K. In a statement issued after the Southport attack, Swift said she was “just completely in shock” and “at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.” News outlets reported that Swift met with some of the survivors backstage in London.

The record-smashing tour is on hiatus until October, when it resumes in Miami.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

3h ago

Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'
Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario vice-president Fred Hahn on Wednesday, calling him a "bully" and "disgusting human being" after Hahn...

1h ago

Joey Votto announces he has retired
Joey Votto announces he has retired

Joey Votto is hanging up the cleats. The Canadian star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he is retiring from baseball. "That's it, I'm done. I'm officially retired from baseball," Votto, 40,...

0m ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to Bathurst Street and York Downs Road just after 5 p.m. The victim was transported to...

2h ago

Top Stories

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

3h ago

Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'
Premier Ford calls CUPE's Ontario vice president 'disgusting human being'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario vice-president Fred Hahn on Wednesday, calling him a "bully" and "disgusting human being" after Hahn...

1h ago

Joey Votto announces he has retired
Joey Votto announces he has retired

Joey Votto is hanging up the cleats. The Canadian star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he is retiring from baseball. "That's it, I'm done. I'm officially retired from baseball," Votto, 40,...

0m ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Police were called to Bathurst Street and York Downs Road just after 5 p.m. The victim was transported to...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:19
Toronto island a hideaway for a pride of peacocks
Toronto island a hideaway for a pride of peacocks

For decades a family of peafowl have been making a home at the Island Yacht Club on Muggs Island. Audra Brown with the story of how the colourful exotic birds came to live on the private side of the island.
1:46
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers

The trial of Freedom Convoy protest figures Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, with the defense making its final submissions. Xiao Li reports.
More Videos