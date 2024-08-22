Molotov cocktails thrown at Liberty Village storefront, police seek 4 suspects

Surveillance footage shared by Toronto Police show four suspects wanted in connection with an arson investigation.
Surveillance footage shared by Toronto Police show four suspects wanted in connection with an arson investigation.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 22, 2024 9:01 pm.

Police are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of lighting a Liberty Village retail store on fire.

Officers say they responded to a call about a fire near East Liberty Street and Hanna Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 at 3:47 a.m.

It is alleged that three suspects approached a retail store and removed some items from a bag. One of the suspects is then said to have smashed the storefront window with an object and then three of the suspects threw Molotov cocktails into the store.

Investigators say an additional suspect was riding a bike around the area and acting as a lookout. 

The four suspects then fled the scene as emergency crews approached to extinguish the fire.

Police say no injuries were reported, but are keeping mum on other details. 

Investigators won’t say if this was a targeted attack or which businesses were impacted. However, they have released surveillance footage showing the alleged suspects in action.

Images shared by police show three suspects wearing black hoodies, black face masks, black shoes and black gloves. Two of the suspects wore black pants and one wore light coloured pants.

The fourth suspect who was riding a bike is shown wearing a dark blue hoodie, black face mask, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a red gym bag.

All four suspects are still at-large.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway
Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway

Canada's two biggest railways are preparing to get trains running again after Ottawa said it would step in to end a bitter labour dispute. Canadian National Railway Co. says it has ended its lockout...

3h ago

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

9h ago

Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Police say a driver has been pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 401 westbound express in Mississauga.

14m ago

RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada
RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada

For the second straight day, the RCMP says it is responding to bomb threats targeting institutions across Canada. Some of the new threats Thursday have been directed at synagogues, museums and malls,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway
Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway

Canada's two biggest railways are preparing to get trains running again after Ottawa said it would step in to end a bitter labour dispute. Canadian National Railway Co. says it has ended its lockout...

3h ago

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

9h ago

Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Police say a driver has been pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 401 westbound express in Mississauga.

14m ago

RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada
RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada

For the second straight day, the RCMP says it is responding to bomb threats targeting institutions across Canada. Some of the new threats Thursday have been directed at synagogues, museums and malls,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike action. Plus, a major bank reports a quarterly loss, while some say Starbucks is bringing back its fall pumpkin beverages far too soon.

4h ago

1:24
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute

The federal government has imposed binding arbitration on CN Rail, CPKC & the Teamsters, to end Canada’s national rail stoppage.

4h ago

1:57
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage

Some logistics companies say the price of trucking has doubled, during a national rail stoppage. But there's no chance trucking can simply replace rail shipping. One supply chain expert explains, for some industry "there is no plan B".

4h ago

1:45
Father of Oshawa teen found dead in car seeks answers
Father of Oshawa teen found dead in car seeks answers

A GTA father is desperate for answers following the death of his teenage son. Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality.

6h ago

2:08
Rail strike disrupts train service into Hamilton GO & Milton
Rail strike disrupts train service into Hamilton GO & Milton

Some GO transit users woke up on Thursday to learn their train is out of service. This after two of Canada's biggest rail companies locked out thousands of their employees. Catalina Gillies speaks with commuters.

9h ago

More Videos