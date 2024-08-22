Molotov cocktails thrown at Liberty Village storefront, police seek 4 suspects

Police are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of lighting a Liberty Village retail store on fire.

Officers say they responded to a call about a fire near East Liberty Street and Hanna Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 at 3:47 a.m.

It is alleged that three suspects approached a retail store and removed some items from a bag. One of the suspects is then said to have smashed the storefront window with an object and then three of the suspects threw Molotov cocktails into the store.

Investigators say an additional suspect was riding a bike around the area and acting as a lookout.

The four suspects then fled the scene as emergency crews approached to extinguish the fire.

Police say no injuries were reported, but are keeping mum on other details.

Investigators won’t say if this was a targeted attack or which businesses were impacted. However, they have released surveillance footage showing the alleged suspects in action.

Images shared by police show three suspects wearing black hoodies, black face masks, black shoes and black gloves. Two of the suspects wore black pants and one wore light coloured pants.

The fourth suspect who was riding a bike is shown wearing a dark blue hoodie, black face mask, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a red gym bag.

All four suspects are still at-large.