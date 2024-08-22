One-third of Canadians report being personally impacted by severe weather: poll

The Don River overflows causing flooding on surrounding roads following heavy rain in Toronto, on July 16, 2024. A new poll suggests more Canadians are feeling the direct impacts of extreme weather, but that has not changed overall opinions about climate change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2024 5:07 am.

A new poll suggests more Canadians are feeling the direct impacts of extreme weather, but that has not changed overall opinions about climate change.

The results from a recent Leger poll suggest more than one in three Canadians have been touched directly by extreme weather such as forest fires, heat waves, floods or tornadoes.

When Leger asked the same question in June 2023, around one in four Canadians indicated they had been impacted by extreme weather.

The previous poll was taken as the record-breaking 2023 wildfire season was just getting underway.

The latest poll, which was conducted online Aug. 16-18, comes midway through another above-average wildfire season, and after news that the beloved Jasper National Park was partially destroyed by fire and as residents of the country’s biggest city are living through the rainiest summer on record.

A major rainstorm in Toronto in mid-July caused flash flooding and nearly $1 billion in insured damages, while another record-setting rainfall last weekend dropped more than a month’s worth of rain on the city in just a few hours.

Some places in Atlantic Canada have also been dealing with flooding in July from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Across the country, a heat wave descended on large parts of British Columbia and Alberta in June and July and drought in both provinces has raised the fire risk substantially.

The number of people touched by extreme weather jumped significantly in every province but Manitoba and Saskatchewan, which stayed the same at 21 per cent.

Alberta saw the biggest increase, with 43 per cent reporting they’ve seen the effects this year, up from 22 per cent in 2023. In Quebec the number rose to 41 per cent from 25 per cent, while in Ontario it was up 13 percentage points at 31 per cent.

Almost half of those polled in Atlantic Canada say they have been touched by extreme weather, up from less than one-third a year ago.

More than seven in 10 people polled agreed we’re seeing more forest fires than we did five years ago, while two in three said they have felt more extreme heat. Three in five also said there are more poor air quality days and more wild temperature fluctuations in a season.

More than half of respondents say there are more floods and heavy rainstorms, as well as a delayed onset to winter.

Despite all that, people who took the survey were less likely to be concerned about climate change now than in 2023.

More than a year ago, 67 per cent of those polled indicated that the changing climate was worrying, compared with 63 per cent this year.

The poll also shows virtually no movement on whether people believe in climate change: 13 per cent of those who took the survey say climate change does not exist, compared to 12 per cent in 2023.

About half of respondents believe there is still time to reverse climate change, while just over one-third said it’s too late to turn back the clock.

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered truly random samples.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

1h ago

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

13h ago

Metrolinx cancels service on Milton GO line, Hamilton station for Thursday ahead of possible rail work stoppage
Metrolinx cancels service on Milton GO line, Hamilton station for Thursday ahead of possible rail work stoppage

Metrolinx has preemptively cancelled GO train service on the Milton line and at the Hamilton GO station for Thursday in anticipation of a strike or lockout at Canadian Pacific Kansas City.  Rail service...

7h ago

Ontario health minister went against review recommendations on consumption sites
Ontario health minister went against review recommendations on consumption sites

Two Ontario government-commissioned reports recommended keeping existing drug consumption sites open across the province, increasing funding to stabilize staffing and hiring permanent security guards to...

35m ago

Top Stories

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

1h ago

Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre
Family wants answers after DRPS says 'no evidence to suggest criminality' in death of boy at Oshawa Centre

Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality in the death of a 14-year-old boy at the Oshawa Centre last week as the family searches for answers. Police say they are investigating the...

13h ago

Metrolinx cancels service on Milton GO line, Hamilton station for Thursday ahead of possible rail work stoppage
Metrolinx cancels service on Milton GO line, Hamilton station for Thursday ahead of possible rail work stoppage

Metrolinx has preemptively cancelled GO train service on the Milton line and at the Hamilton GO station for Thursday in anticipation of a strike or lockout at Canadian Pacific Kansas City.  Rail service...

7h ago

Ontario health minister went against review recommendations on consumption sites
Ontario health minister went against review recommendations on consumption sites

Two Ontario government-commissioned reports recommended keeping existing drug consumption sites open across the province, increasing funding to stabilize staffing and hiring permanent security guards to...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Isolated showers expected over the weekend in the GTA
Isolated showers expected over the weekend in the GTA

Isolated showers are expected for the GTA over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

1:54
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton

If a labour dispute is not settled, thousands of commuters in Mississauga, Hamilton and Milton will be without GO Train service as early as Thursday. Brandon Rowe has the story.

11h ago

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos