Police locate abducted baby who was ripped out of grandparent’s arms

Toronto police
A Toronto police cruiser. Photo: FILE.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 22, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 4:54 pm.

A missing baby has been reunited with their family after being abducted in broad daylight.

According to police, the baby was in a stroller and out with one of their grandparents near the Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place area in Scarborough, when they were approached by a man who claimed the baby was not theirs.

After exchanging a few words, police allege that the suspect forced the stroller out of the grandparent’s hands and proceeded to run away with the baby still straddled inside.

The grandparent then attempted to chase after the suspect, but was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

Officers say the man proceeded to flee the area, however he was located shortly after and placed under arrest. 

The baby did not sustain any injuries and has since been reunited with their family.

Toronto police say 29-year-old David Gonzalez Rendon of Toronto has been charged with harassment, uttering threats, assault, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke/suffocate/strangle, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000, and obstructing a peace officer.

Police have not released any additional information, but say that Rendon was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Thursday, August 22.

Top Stories

Liberals intervene to end rail dispute, sending parties to binding arbitration
Liberals intervene to end rail dispute, sending parties to binding arbitration

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is stepping in to get trains moving again after an unprecedented lockout by the country's two largest rail companies. He will use his powers under Section 107 of the...

12m ago

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

4h ago

RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada
RCMP responding to more bomb threats at institutions across Canada

For the second straight day, the RCMP says it is responding to bomb threats targeting institutions across Canada. Some of the new threats Thursday have been directed at synagogues, museums and malls,...

1h ago

Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September

The union representing thousands of Air Canada pilots have voted to authorize a strike for next month. On Thursday, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced that 98 per cent of its members voted...

2h ago

