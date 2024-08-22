Police locate abducted baby who was ripped out of grandparent’s arms

A missing baby has been reunited with their family after being abducted in broad daylight.

According to police, the baby was in a stroller and out with one of their grandparents near the Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place area in Scarborough, when they were approached by a man who claimed the baby was not theirs.

After exchanging a few words, police allege that the suspect forced the stroller out of the grandparent’s hands and proceeded to run away with the baby still straddled inside.

The grandparent then attempted to chase after the suspect, but was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

Officers say the man proceeded to flee the area, however he was located shortly after and placed under arrest.

The baby did not sustain any injuries and has since been reunited with their family.

Toronto police say 29-year-old David Gonzalez Rendon of Toronto has been charged with harassment, uttering threats, assault, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke/suffocate/strangle, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000, and obstructing a peace officer.

Police have not released any additional information, but say that Rendon was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Thursday, August 22.