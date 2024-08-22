Southern Arizona man arrested for alleged threats against Trump as candidate visits border

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in front of the US-Mexico border, Thursday, Aug 22, 2024, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 22, 2024 5:30 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 9:59 pm.

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media, authorities said Thursday, the same day the Republican former president and 2024 candidate was in the area to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, from the city of Benson. It’s in the same county as the border area that Trump was visiting in the afternoon and that his running mate Sen. JD Vance went to in recent weeks.

The sheriff’s office said Syrvud arrested at around 2:30 p.m. It did not describe the alleged threats or provide other details on the arrest.

An online search failed to turn up any social media accounts in Syrvud’s name or any contact information for him.

The sheriff’s office said Syrvud was also wanted on several outstanding warrants in Wisconsin for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court, as well as a felony hit and run charge in Graham County, Arizona, and failure to register as a sex offender in Coconino County, Arizona.

Trump survived an assassination attempt July 13. This Wednesday, at his first outdoor rally since the attempt, he spoke from behind bulletproof glass in North Carolina at an event focused on national security.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway
Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway

Canada's two biggest railways are preparing to get trains running again after Ottawa said it would step in to end a bitter labour dispute. Canadian National Railway Co. says it has ended its lockout...

3h ago

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

9h ago

Molotov cocktails thrown at Liberty Village storefront, police seek 4 suspects
Molotov cocktails thrown at Liberty Village storefront, police seek 4 suspects

Police are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of lighting a Liberty Village retail store on fire.

1h ago

Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Driver dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Police say a driver has been pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 401 westbound express in Mississauga.

14m ago

