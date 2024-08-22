TD Bank reports Q3 loss as it takes charge on anti-money laundering probe

TD Bank Group reported a loss of $181 million in its latest quarter as it was hit by a charge related to ongoing U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering program. TD Bank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 10:09 am.

TD Bank Group reported a loss of $181 million in its latest quarter as it was hit by a charge related to ongoing U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering program.

The big bank said Thursday its loss amounted to 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31. The result compared with a profit of $2.88 billion or $1.53 per diluted share a year ago.

The third-quarter results included a $3.57-billion provision related to the investigations into the bank’s anti-money laundering program in the U.S.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.05 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.95 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $14.18 billion, up from $12.91 billion a year ago.

The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.07 billion, up from $766 million in the same quarter last year.

“TD delivered record revenue and net income in Canadian personal and commercial banking, continued operating momentum in the U.S., and strong results across our markets-driven businesses,” TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement.

“We continued to invest in new and innovative capabilities and expanded our product offerings to better serve our customers and clients.”

TD said its Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $1.87 billion in its latest quarter, up from $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its U.S. retail business posted a loss of $2.28 billion for the quarter compared with a profit of $1.31 billion a year ago.

TD’s wealth management and insurance earned $430 million in the quarter, down from $431 million in the same quarter last year, while its wholesale banking operations reported a profit of $317 million, up from $272 million last year.

The bank’s corporate segment reported a loss of $525 million in the quarter compared with a loss of $782 million a year ago.

On Wednesday, the bank also announced the sale of 40.5 million shares of Charles Schwab Corp., worth about US$2.6 billion based on a closing price of US$64.57. That reduces the bank’s ownership in the company to 10.1 per cent from 12.3 per cent.

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

updated

45m ago

Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

19m ago

GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown
GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown

Commuters who take GO trains on the Milton line and in Hamilton will have to find alternate ways to get to and from work due to a national rail shutdown. Rail service at Canadian National Railway and...

2h ago

RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group
RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged one person from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for their alleged ties to a terrorist group. The charges include participating in the...

29m ago

2:22
Port Colborne Dairy Queen remains frozen in time
Port Colborne Dairy Queen remains frozen in time

If you're nostalgic for a simpler time and looking for way to beat the heat, why not take a trip to Port Colborne? Audra Brown with how one of the oldest Dairy Queen's in Canada has remained frozen in time.

15h ago

1:54
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton

If a labour dispute is not settled, thousands of commuters in Mississauga, Hamilton and Milton will be without GO Train service as early as Thursday. Brandon Rowe has the story.

15h ago

3:01
Ford defends supervised drug consumption site closures
Ford defends supervised drug consumption site closures

The province's decision to shut down most of Ontario's consumption sites comes after reports offered recommendations for improving the operation of at least one in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

