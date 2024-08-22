Dystopian themes, real-world issues spotlighted in Canadian films at TIFF

Dystopian themes and real-world issues take centre stage in the Canadian titles at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

R.T. Thorne’s post-apocalyptic thriller “40 Acres,” Ann Marie Fleming’s population-control drama “Can I Get A Witness?” and political black comedy “Rumours” by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson are among the 59 Canadian films premiering at TIFF.

The dystopian themes in this year’s lineup speak to the pandemic years we’ve lived through and the environmental challenges facing us today, said TIFF’s Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee as filmmakers and actors gathered at a pre-festival event touting homegrown fare.

Canadian filmmakers are looking to reflect “the world that we’re living in right now,” added festival CEO Cameron Bailey.

“Taking Care of Business,” Tyler Measom’s film about the life and career of Canadian rock icon Randy Bachman, will also make its world premiere at TIFF, Bailey announced during the event.

The festival returns this year with the star power sorely missed last year due to the Hollywood strikes.

Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John, are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at this edition.

Among the buzziest titles are Adams’ feral dark comedy “Nightbitch,” Hugh Grant’s Mormon horror “Heretic” and Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded $120-million passion project, “Megalopolis,” starring Adam Driver.

Other Canadian offerings include the North American premiere of David Cronenberg’s metaphysical horror “The Shrouds,” as well as the global debuts of Durga Chew-Bose’s “Bonjour Tristesse,” Sook-Yin Lee’s “Paying For It” and Johnny Ma’s “The Mother and the Bear.”

“Nutcrackers,” David Gordon Green’s new dramedy starring Ben Stiller, will open the festival, while Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut “The Deb” will close it.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 5 to 15.