2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Police on scene after multiple bodies were found inside an Etobicoke home on Friday, August 23, 2024. Matthew Wilkins /CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 23, 2024 7:16 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 7:41 pm.

Two females were found dead inside a home in Etobicoke on Friday and officers are trying to track down a suspect who investigators say is related to the victims.

Officers were called to a home at Sheldon and Silvercrest avenues just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Det. Sgt. Jason Davis said a family member called police for a well-being check.

When officers arrived they located two females suffering from injuries inside the home. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Davis did not say how the women were injured, or provide their ages or names.

Police are trying to track down a suspect in the case.

He’s been identified as Joseph Ayala, 33.

Ayala is a white male, around five foot eleven, with a shaved head. Davis said he’s known to wear a cowboy hat, black cowboy boots, and a tasseled jacket.

Ayala is wanted on charges of second-degree murder.

