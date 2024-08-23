An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds at least 5 seriously

Police and ambulances near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany, the German dpa news agency reported, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Gianni Gattus/dpa via AP)

By Daniel Niemann And Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Posted August 23, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 7:56 pm.

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — An attacker with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded at least five late on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, authorities said.

Witnesses alerted police shortly after 9.30 p.m. to an unknown perpetrator having wounded several people indiscriminately with a knife on a central square, the Fronhof. Police said the attacker was on the run, and that they so far had only very little information on the man.

They said they believe the stabbings were carried out by a lone attacker.

One of the festival organizers, Philipp Müller, appeared on stage and asked festivalgoers to “go calmly; please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn’t been caught.”

He said many people had been wounded by “a knifeman.”

At least one helicopter was seen in the air, while many police and emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights were on the road and several streets were closed off.

Police put the number of seriously injured at five. The region’s top security official, Herbert Reul, gave a figure of six as he visited the scene in the early hours of Saturday.

“None of us knows why” the attack took place, said Reul, who is the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“I can’t say anything about the motive now” and it isn’t clear who the assailant was, he also said and added that the attacker had left the scene “relatively quickly.”

Mayor Tim Kurzbach said in a Facebook post that “this evening, we in Solingen are all in shock. We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now have dead and wounded to lament.”

“It breaks my heart that an attack on our city happened,” he added.

The local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt quoted Celine Derikartz, its reporter covering the festival, as saying that “the atmosphere is spooky.” She said a party atmosphere had turned to shock within minutes and she saw festivalgoers weeping.

The “Festival of Diversity,” marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

The city canceled the rest of the festival after the attack.

Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf.

There has been concern about an increase in knife violence in Germany recently.

In May, a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant on members of a group that describes itself as opposing “political Islam” left a police officer dead.

Germany’s top security official, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, this month proposed toughening weapons laws to allow only knives with a blade measuring up to 6 centimeters (nearly 2.4 inches) to be carried in public, rather than the length of 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) which is allowed now.

Moulson reported from Berlin.

2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two females were found dead inside a home in Etobicoke on Friday and officers are trying to track down a suspect who investigators say is related to the victims. Officers were called to a home at Sheldon...

24m ago

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

2h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

4h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

1h ago

