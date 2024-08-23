Border agent arrested for allegedly ordering women to show him their breasts

FILE - In this photo taken from security video, a light colored vehicle, top left, travels toward the Rainbow Bridge customs plaza, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The vehicle exploded at the checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge, leaving two people dead and prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said. (Customs Border Protection via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 23, 2024 10:57 am.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 10:59 am.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York was arrested for ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.

Border agent Shane Millan, 53, was arrested Thursday on charges that he deprived four women of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Millan told three women to expose their bare chests to him over a web camera while he was processing their applications to enter the country. A fourth woman was ordered to show him her breasts with her bra on, prosecutors said. The alleged incidents took place in August 2023.

Millan told the women that exposing their breasts was part of the process of being admitted into the United States, but it was actually for his own gratification, the prosecutors said.

Millan was arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate judge in Syracuse and released pending trial.

A message seeking comment was sent to the federal public defender’s office for northern New York, which represented Millan at his arraignment.

The Associated Press

