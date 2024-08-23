Criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers nears its end

The criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to enter its sixth day of closing arguments.

The two are co-accused of mischief, intimidation, and counselling others to commit crimes for their part in organizing the massive protest that filled the streets of downtown Ottawa for weeks in 2022.

Though the charges appear straightforward, the trial has been anything but.

It was originally scheduled to last only about 16 days, but the court has been mired in the complexity of the legal arguments, the huge body of evidence and disclosure delays that have dragged the proceedings out almost a year.

The Crown has argued that Lich and Barber influenced the crowds to commit illegal acts as a way to pressure on the government to lift COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Lich’s legal team is expected to wrap up final submissions today before the Crown has a final chance to respond.