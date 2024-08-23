Judge blocks 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Ohio, citing 2023 reproductive rights amendment

By Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Posted August 23, 2024 5:39 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 5:49 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A county judge in Ohio temporarily blocked several state laws on Friday that combined to create a 24-hour waiting period for obtaining an abortion in the state, in the first court decision on the merits of a 2023 constitutional amendment that guarantees access to the procedure.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said he would appeal.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David C. Young said the language of last year’s Issue 1 was “clear and unambiguous.” He found that attorneys for Preterm-Cleveland and the other abortion clinics and physician who sued clearly showed “that the challenged statutes burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, and discriminate against patients in exercising their right to an abortion and providers for assisting them in exercising that right.”

The challenged rules included a 24-hour waiting period requirement, the requirement for an in-person visit and several state mandates requiring those seeking abortions to receive certain information. Young said the provisions don’t advance patient health.

“This is a historic victory for abortion patients and for all Ohio voters who voiced support for the constitutional amendment to protect reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy,” Jessie Hill, cooperating attorney for the ACLU of Ohio, said in a statement. “It’s clear that the newly amended Ohio Constitution works as the voters intend: to protect the fundamental right to abortion and to forbid the state from infringing on it except when necessary to protect the health of a pregnant person.”

Hill said the ACLU will push forward in an effort to make the temporary injunction permanent.

Young rejected the state’s argument that the legal standard that existed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 should have been applied. The Dobbs decision that replaced Roe sent the decision-making power back to the states, Young wrote.

Yost’s office said 24-hour waiting periods and informed consent laws were consistently upheld under Roe, which was the law of the the land protecting legal abortions for nearly 50 years.

“We have heard the voices of the people and recognize that reproductive rights are now protected in our Constitution,” Yost spokesperson Bethany McCorkle said in a statement. “However, we respectfully disagree with the court’s decision that requiring doctors to obtain informed consent and wait 24 hours prior to an abortion constitute a burden. These are essential safety features designed to ensure that women receive proper care and make voluntary decisions.”

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

1h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

3h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

17m ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

1h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

3h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

17m ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought

A woman is lucky to be safe this afternoon after an violent attempted abduction. York Regional Police are now looking for at least four suspects.

1h ago

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

4h ago

3:47
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike action. Plus, a major bank reports a quarterly loss, while some say Starbucks is bringing back its fall pumpkin beverages far too soon.
1:24
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute

The federal government has imposed binding arbitration on CN Rail, CPKC & the Teamsters, to end Canada’s national rail stoppage.

1:57
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage

Some logistics companies say the price of trucking has doubled, during a national rail stoppage. But there's no chance trucking can simply replace rail shipping. One supply chain expert explains, for some industry "there is no plan B".

4h ago

More Videos