Manifest destiny: B.C. teens who chanted for Taylor Swift tickets get their wish

Sisters Chloe Harding and Cadence are shown in this handout image provided by their mother Shae Harding in Langley, B.C. on Nov. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Shae Harding **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Posted August 23, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 6:50 pm.

VANCOUVER — A pair of British Columbia sisters who lit candles and chanted affirmations in a bid to “manifest” tickets to see their idol Taylor Swift in Vancouver are going to get their wish.

Thirteen-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Cadence Harding of Langley, B.C., were featured in a story by The Canadian Press last November about their efforts, that failed to produce the precious codes needed to buy tickets to Swift’s December concerts in B.C.

But now the teens are celebrating after representatives of the Royal Bank of Canada’s rewards program heard about their plight and provided tickets to the family.

Their mother, Shae Harding says the family was on a camping trip last week when her husband got an email from the bank offering the tickets.

She says they initially thought it was a scam, but the offer of three tickets was real.

Harding says her daughters are now trying to manifest a meeting with Swift at the concert.

“Manifesting” has been a worldwide phenomenon among Swift fans as they attempt to conjure up the codes required to buy tickets for her Eras tour shows.

Harding says that for her daughters, that involved huddling around candles, crystals and Swift friendship bracelets, and chanting “We will get a Taylor Swift pre-sale code. We will get Taylor Swift tickets.”

She said the family had about 40 friends and relatives who also registered to buy Swift tickets on their behalf, but none of them received the codes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two females were found dead inside a home in Etobicoke on Friday and officers are trying to track down a suspect who investigators say is related to the victims. Officers were called to a home at Sheldon...

24m ago

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

2h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

4h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two females were found dead inside a home in Etobicoke on Friday and officers are trying to track down a suspect who investigators say is related to the victims. Officers were called to a home at Sheldon...

24m ago

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

2h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

4h ago

Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police
Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say. On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought

A woman is lucky to be safe this afternoon after an violent attempted abduction. York Regional Police are now looking for at least four suspects.

3h ago

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

6h ago

2:40
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton

Many GO train users woke up Thursday morning to find out their transit service had been suspended due to the rail lockout. Catalina Gillies speaks with commuters. 
3:47
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike action. Plus, a major bank reports a quarterly loss, while some say Starbucks is bringing back its fall pumpkin beverages far too soon.
1:24
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute

The federal government has imposed binding arbitration on CN Rail, CPKC & the Teamsters, to end Canada’s national rail stoppage.

More Videos