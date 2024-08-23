Manifest destiny: B.C. teens who chanted for Taylor Swift tickets get their wish

VANCOUVER — A pair of British Columbia sisters who lit candles and chanted affirmations in a bid to “manifest” tickets to see their idol Taylor Swift in Vancouver are going to get their wish.

Thirteen-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Cadence Harding of Langley, B.C., were featured in a story by The Canadian Press last November about their efforts, that failed to produce the precious codes needed to buy tickets to Swift’s December concerts in B.C.

But now the teens are celebrating after representatives of the Royal Bank of Canada’s rewards program heard about their plight and provided tickets to the family.

Their mother, Shae Harding says the family was on a camping trip last week when her husband got an email from the bank offering the tickets.

She says they initially thought it was a scam, but the offer of three tickets was real.

Harding says her daughters are now trying to manifest a meeting with Swift at the concert.

“Manifesting” has been a worldwide phenomenon among Swift fans as they attempt to conjure up the codes required to buy tickets for her Eras tour shows.

Harding says that for her daughters, that involved huddling around candles, crystals and Swift friendship bracelets, and chanting “We will get a Taylor Swift pre-sale code. We will get Taylor Swift tickets.”

She said the family had about 40 friends and relatives who also registered to buy Swift tickets on their behalf, but none of them received the codes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press



