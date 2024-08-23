S&P/TSX composite up nearly 300 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2023
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 23, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 11:49 am.

Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 300 points while U.S. stock markets also surged higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is prepared to start cutting its key interest rate.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 296.91 points at 23,334.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 472.34 points at 41,185.12. The S&P 500 index was up 60.22 points at 5,630.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 240.84 points at 17,860.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.03 cents US compared with 73.52 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.45 at US$74.46 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$32.50 at US$2,549.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$4.20 a pound.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on

Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully...

20m ago

Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss. Eric Shum read a victim impact statement...

1h ago

Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.  However, the federal...

1h ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

23m ago

Top Stories

Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as CPKC lockout drags on

Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully...

20m ago

Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss. Eric Shum read a victim impact statement...

1h ago

Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC
Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks appears to be slowing: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be slowing down, with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.  However, the federal...

1h ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

8h ago

3:47
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming
Business Report: Air Canada pilot strike looming

Air Canada pilots vote to authorize strike action. Plus, a major bank reports a quarterly loss, while some say Starbucks is bringing back its fall pumpkin beverages far too soon.

19h ago

1:24
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute
Feds impose binding arbitration on rail dispute

The federal government has imposed binding arbitration on CN Rail, CPKC & the Teamsters, to end Canada’s national rail stoppage.

19h ago

1:57
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage
Price of trucking spikes during rail stoppage

Some logistics companies say the price of trucking has doubled, during a national rail stoppage. But there's no chance trucking can simply replace rail shipping. One supply chain expert explains, for some industry "there is no plan B".

19h ago

1:45
Father of Oshawa teen found dead in car seeks answers
Father of Oshawa teen found dead in car seeks answers

A GTA father is desperate for answers following the death of his teenage son. Durham police say there is no evidence to suggest criminality.

21h ago

More Videos