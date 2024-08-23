Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

Hate motivated suspect High Park station
TPS said the suspect began yelling at the victim and made several antisemitic threats and threats of bodily harm. No physical injuries were reported. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 23, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 9:23 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway last week.

It’s alleged that the victim boarded the subway at High Park station at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and was near the suspect, who was already on board the train with a white Husky.

In a news release, TPS said the suspect began yelling at the victim and made several antisemitic threats and threats of bodily harm. No physical injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, six feet two inches tall and 180 pounds with a shaved head, medium build, short beard, and moustache.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses on his head, a light purple dress shirt, a purple tie, a dark dress vest, dark dress pants, and black dress shoes.

TPS is investigating this incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Photos of the man and his dog have been released.

It’s alleged that the victim boarded the subway at High Park station at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and was near the suspect, who was already on board the train with a white Husky. Photo: TPS.
Top Stories

Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway
Canadian National Railway has ended lockout, recovery plan underway

Canada's two biggest railways are preparing to get trains running again after Ottawa said it would step in to end a bitter labour dispute. Canadian National Railway Co. says it has ended its lockout...

10h ago

Major commuter lines remain idle amid rail labour dispute
Major commuter lines remain idle amid rail labour dispute

Some commuters in the Toronto area will have to make alternate travel plans for a second day despite Ottawa's intervention in an unprecedented Canada-wide rail lockout. The agency responsible for GO Transit...

3h ago

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

2h ago

Molotov cocktails thrown at Liberty Village storefront, police seek 4 suspects
Molotov cocktails thrown at Liberty Village storefront, police seek 4 suspects

Police are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of lighting a Liberty Village retail store on fire.

4h ago

