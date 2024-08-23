Man wanted in alleged hate-motivated incident on TTC subway

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a man who allegedly spewed antisemitic insults at someone while riding a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway last week.

It’s alleged that the victim boarded the subway at High Park station at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 and was near the suspect, who was already on board the train with a white Husky.

In a news release, TPS said the suspect began yelling at the victim and made several antisemitic threats and threats of bodily harm. No physical injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, six feet two inches tall and 180 pounds with a shaved head, medium build, short beard, and moustache.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses on his head, a light purple dress shirt, a purple tie, a dark dress vest, dark dress pants, and black dress shoes.

TPS is investigating this incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Photos of the man and his dog have been released.

