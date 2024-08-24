Canadian hits all the right notes to win 2024 Air Guitar World Champion

Air Guitar World Champion Zachary “Ichabod Fame” Knowles
Canada's Zachary “Ichabod Fame” Knowles has been named the 2024 Air Guitar World Champion. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press

Posted August 24, 2024 8:13 am.

They’re the most fervent musicians no one has ever heard.

Performers at this year’s Air Guitar World Championships in Finland tuned up Friday at the Olympics of air guitar for the 27th time, featuring dedicated competitors like “Shred Lasso” and “Guitarantula.”

This year’s challenge began Wednesday with Airientation in Oulu, a city nearly 540 kilometers (335 miles) north of Helsinki, and was headlined by a class open to veterans and new guitarists alike. The Dark Horses Qualifications followed on Thursday, culminating with the World Championships Final on Friday night with the crowning of Canada’s Zachary “Ichabod Fame” Knowles as the 2024 Air Guitar World Champion.

It was a tough competition with former 2023 World Champion Nanami “Seven Seas” Nagura of Japan and 2022 winner Kirill “Guitarantula” Blumenkrants of France in second and third place respectively.

Contestants are judged on the performance of two songs in two separate rounds, each lasting 60 seconds. While passion is a must, a real pick or even a finger-picking style is optional. Props and costumes are allowed — but backup bands and real instruments are forbidden.

This year’s audience favorite was Mathilde “Clitoriff” Dollat from France with an intense show made all the more dramatic by the heavy rain that drenched the performer and audience alike.

Nanami “Seven Seas” Nagura of Japan last year took home the title — her third, making her the winningest air guitarist in a competition that dates back to 1996. She’s seeking a four-peat against nine dark horses as well as the national champions from the United States, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Finland and France.

The jury had to consider a contestant’s “originality, ability to be taken over by the music, stage presence, technical merit, artistic impression and airness” in deciding to award points on a 4.0 to 6.0 scale, according to the competition’s online rulebook. The contestant with the highest total cumulative score won.

In addition to international camaraderie, the tournament also promotes inclusivity.

“Air guitar playing is not instrumental sports or arts, nor does it require any special venues or skills, so it is accessible to all,” according to the championships’ website. “Air guitar can be grasped regardless of gender, age, ethnic background, sexual orientation and social status. Air guitar playing is equal.”

And don’t fret — regardless of the winner, no one’s air guitar gently weeps here. The contest organizers aim to promote world peace with their slogan, “MAKE AIR, NOT WAR.”

“According to the ideology of the competition, wars would end, climate change stop and all bad things disappear, if all the people in the world played the Air Guitar,” according to their website. “This is why the whole universe is invited to play the Air Guitar for world peace at the end of the competition.”

So pick up your air guitar and play.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt
Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what's next for the labour dispute that ground trains...

2h ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

1h ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with busses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

34m ago

As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say

Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt
Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what's next for the labour dispute that ground trains...

2h ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

1h ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with busses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

34m ago

As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say

Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.

9h ago

2:47
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413

Studies commissioned by the province indicate speeds on other 400-series highways in the GTA will remain slow in 2041 no matter if Highway 413 is six or eight lanes wide. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

1:36
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought
Violent attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot, suspects sought

A woman is lucky to be safe this afternoon after an violent attempted abduction. York Regional Police are now looking for at least four suspects.

17h ago

2:26
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound
Remains of missing Markham realtor found near Parry Sound

The body of a missing real estate broker from Markham has been found burned hours from where she went missing. Meanwhile, it's unclear if three persons of interest under 18 had any role to play in her death. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:40
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton
Rail lockout impacts GO train service along Milton and Hamilton

Many GO train users woke up Thursday morning to find out their transit service had been suspended due to the rail lockout. Catalina Gillies speaks with commuters. 
More Videos