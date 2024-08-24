Israelis stage heavy airstrikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israel

This is a locator map for Lebanon with its capital, Beirut. (AP Photo)

By Josef Federman And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Posted August 24, 2024 10:24 pm.

Last Updated August 24, 2024 11:56 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a pre-emptive strike against the Hezbollah militant group, threatening to trigger a broader regionwide war that could torpedo efforts to forge a cease-fire in Gaza.

The army said Hezbollah was planning to launch a heavy barrage of rockets and missiles toward Israel. The Iranian-backed group had been promising to retaliate for Israel’s assassination of a top commander late last month.

Air raid sirens were reported throughout northern Israel, and Israel’s Ben-Gurion international airport began diverting incoming flights and delaying takeoffs.

Soon afterwards, Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on Israel with a “large number of drones” as an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur, a top commander with the group, in a strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs last month.

Hezbollah said the attack was targeting “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later” as well as “targeting a number of enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome platforms.”

The attack came as Egypt hosts a new round of talks aimed at ending Israel’s war against Hamas, now in its 11th month. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a cease-fire.

Last week, Israel’s defense minister said he was moving more troops toward the Lebanese border in anticipation of possible fighting with the Iranian-backed group.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said early Sunday: ”‎‏In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

“We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians,” he added, without providing details. ”‎‏We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to move out of harm’s way immediately for their own safety,” he added.

Lebanese media reported strikes in the country’s south without immediately providing more details. Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media cited the Israel Airports Authority for news of the flight cancellations. Flight-tracking data showed at least two El Al flights swinging far south and diverting after the announcement.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the war with Hamas erupted on Oct. 7 with a Hamas cross-border attack. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire nearly daily, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border and raising fears that the fighting could escalate into all-out war. But until Sunday, both sides have been careful to avoid a broader conflagration.

Hezbollah is considered much more powerful than its ally, Hamas, with an estimated arsenal of arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles. In recent months the group has also stepped up its use of drones, against which Israel is less well-equipped to defend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, were managing the latest operation from military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Gallant declared a “special situation on the home front,” and Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet was set to meet later Sunday morning.

Josef Federman And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

20m ago

Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued
Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

3h ago

Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration
Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration

The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country's two major railways. The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations...

32m ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with buses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

12h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

20m ago

Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued
Deportation of bisexual man in Toronto to Kenya halted, temporary resident permit issued

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

3h ago

Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration
Tribunal orders rail workers back on the job, imposes arbitration

The federal labour board has ordered thousands of rail employees back to work after a bitter contract dispute shut down the country's two major railways. The decision from the Canada Industrial Relations...

32m ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with buses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

20m ago

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.

23h ago

2:02
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls

We're less than a week away from the Paralympics in Paris, and some young athletic hopefuls will be watching closely. Audra Brown with how a Toronto kids rehab hospital is looking to make dreams become a reality.
2:25
Brazen attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Brazen attempted kidnapping in Vaughan Mills parking lot

Exclusive video shows a suspects attempting to abduct a woman from a busy mall parking lot. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with a witness.
2:47
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413
Government documents show congestion will continue with Highway 413

Studies commissioned by the province indicate speeds on other 400-series highways in the GTA will remain slow in 2041 no matter if Highway 413 is six or eight lanes wide. Mark McAllister reports.

More Videos