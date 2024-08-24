Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

FILE - Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press

Posted August 24, 2024 12:18 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2024 7:34 am.

Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit “Baby,” has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby’s foot Friday on Instagram, revealing the child’s name as Jack Blues Bieber. The model, 27, reshared the post on Instagram Stories. It’s not clear when the baby was born; a representative for Hailey Bieber told The Associated Press on Friday night that no further details were available.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in May via Instagram posts on their respective pages from an intimate vow renewal ceremony. The videos and photos show the model, who also founded the skincare brand Rhode, wearing a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump. The AP confirmed Bieber was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

Since the pregnancy announcement, the couple have each shared photos together and of Hailey Bieber that displayed the model’s baby bump, including a campaign for the Rhode skincare line.

The Biebers married in November 2018, which they also announced through an Instagram post. The singer posted a photo of the duo with the caption, “My wife is awesome,” and his wife followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.” The couple dated for about a month before tying the knot.

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a teenager and went on to become a Grammy-winning artist with eight No. 1 songs under his belt, including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?” His latest album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

Top Stories

Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt
Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what's next for the labour dispute that ground trains...

2h ago

Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking
Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily,...

1h ago

TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts
TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar work won't impact Taylor Swift concerts

The TTC will be taking more streetcars off the road and replacing them with busses starting next month. Buses are set to replace the 509 Harbourfront streetcar between Union Station and Exhibition Place...

35m ago

As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say
As kids head back to school, make sure their vaccines are up to date, doctors say

Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable...

2h ago

