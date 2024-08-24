Rail industry awaits labour board decision in dispute that has ground trains to a halt

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members picket outside the CPKC headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 24, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2024 7:46 am.

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what’s next for the labour dispute that ground trains across the country to a halt this week.

On Thursday, the federal government asked the board to enact binding arbitration in the dispute between Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., Canadian National Railway Co., and their workers.

The government also asked the board to force them back to work while an agreement is hammered out.

The board summoned the parties to a meeting Thursday night and held a hearing Friday, and has said it’s addressing the issue “with utmost urgency.”

However, the Teamsters union has issued a 72-hour strike notice against CN even as the railway company started moving trains again Friday morning.

Meanwhile at CPKC, the union has challenged the government’s directive for binding arbitration, and as of Friday the rail company’s operations remained shut down.

Metrolinx says it will keep more than 8,000 GO Transit riders on the Milton line and the Hamilton GO station updated ahead of next week as developments unfold in a labour dispute.

